Endangered missing advisory activated to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol activated an endangered missing advisory Thursday morning in an attempt to locate a 21-year-old woman last seen in Papillion.

Tiffany Harwood is described as 5-foot-1, weighing about 105 pounds and missing from a neighborhood northwest of 72nd Street and Cedardale Road. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing zebra-print pajamas, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

“Harwood has medical conditions that require medication and can become confused and disoriented,” the NSP advisory states.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or immediately contact the Papillion Police Department at 402-740-3779.

