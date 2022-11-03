Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler, rain and snow behind our latest front

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest cold front has moved though Thursday night bringing increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures behind it. A few scattered shower and storms are possible mainly until midnight with drier conditions overnight until early Friday AM. From there rain chances pick up and rain will be the main impact on and off Friday.

Friday rain
Friday rain(wowt)

Totals will be impressive for some with up to 1″ in the Metro and more to the SE.

Rain potential
Rain potential(wowt)

Eventually we cool down even more overnight and see a change to snow by early Saturday. This happens after midnight and will bring a slushy, wet snow to the region. We’ve made Saturday a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of this.

Saturday 6 FAWD
Saturday 6 FAWD(wowt)
Saturday 1 AM
Saturday 1 AM(wowt)

Best chances in the Metro are through 6 AM before the system quickly clears to the E in the mid-morning.

Saturday 6 AM
Saturday 6 AM(wowt)

This will leave behind a band of 2″-4″ of accumulation, including for the Metro area. The heaviest amounts will be measured on grassy and elevated surfaces... amounts of up to 2″ will be more likely on paved areas due to initial melting.

Regional snow forecast
Regional snow forecast(wowt)
Metro snow forecast
Metro snow forecast(wowt)

A warming trend settles back in from here and temperatures climb each day though the middle of next week. We’ll hit the 70s by Tuesday.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood...
Endangered missing advisory activated to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion

Latest News

6 FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: First snow of the season early Saturday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild today before a strong cold front tonight
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredible warmth before some rain to end the week
Windy Wednesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy ahead of a late week front