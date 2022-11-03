Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler, rain and snow behind our latest front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest cold front has moved though Thursday night bringing increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures behind it. A few scattered shower and storms are possible mainly until midnight with drier conditions overnight until early Friday AM. From there rain chances pick up and rain will be the main impact on and off Friday.

Friday rain (wowt)

Totals will be impressive for some with up to 1″ in the Metro and more to the SE.

Rain potential (wowt)

Eventually we cool down even more overnight and see a change to snow by early Saturday. This happens after midnight and will bring a slushy, wet snow to the region. We’ve made Saturday a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of this.

Saturday 6 FAWD (wowt)

Saturday 1 AM (wowt)

Best chances in the Metro are through 6 AM before the system quickly clears to the E in the mid-morning.

Saturday 6 AM (wowt)

This will leave behind a band of 2″-4″ of accumulation, including for the Metro area. The heaviest amounts will be measured on grassy and elevated surfaces... amounts of up to 2″ will be more likely on paved areas due to initial melting.

Regional snow forecast (wowt)

Metro snow forecast (wowt)

A warming trend settles back in from here and temperatures climb each day though the middle of next week. We’ll hit the 70s by Tuesday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

