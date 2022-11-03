Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold front moves in Thursday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We have one more day in the 70s before cooler air moves in! We start off Thursday with cloudier skies and temperatures in the 50s and warm quickly into the 70s by the mid afternoon. By the evening hours our next cold front is moving in and will bring a swift drop in temperatures. This rolls through the Omaha Metro late in the evenign and will spark the chance for a shower or storm in the evening. Better rain chances are here by Friday morning.

Friday morning (wowt)

Showers will be most likely and heaviest though midday Friday as we struggle to warm to the mid 40s in the afternoon. In the evening spotty showers will continue but will be much lighter and more hit or miss.

Friday afternoon (wowt)

A second wave moves in overnight and will be chillier! This could bring a change to wet snow/wintry mix before sunrise Saturday. Right now accumulation is not a concern with most, if not all, melting.

Early Saturday (wowt)

This will add to beneficial rain totals that could bring up to 1″ to the Metro and even more to the SE.

Rain potential (wowt)

We’ll gradually warm through the weekend into the start of next week ahead of another cool down.

5 day forecast (wowt)

