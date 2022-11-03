Court documents reveal details of former Nebraska trooper facing new charges

He was booked on several charges, the most serious being first-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
The now former trooper has been arrested again for what appears to be new charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re getting a clearer idea why a former Nebraska state trooper out on bond and awaiting trial on sexual assault and child pornography charges ended up back in jail this week.

Omaha police arrested Brandon Dolezal on Wednesday and booked him on several charges, the most serious being first-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators allege he picked up the teenager in front of Skutt High School this week. The teen had left early and school officials called her parents.

Omaha police tracked the suspect’s truck to Lake Zorinsky.

Officers say the driver, Brandon Dolezal, told them he was a senior at Millard West.

He’s not and he’s 22. Dolezal has been in the news before.

He was fired from the Nebraska State Patrol last year when the Gering Police Department opened an investigation into his Snapchat conversations with teenage girls. Ultimately, he was charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography and child abuse.

Brandon Dolezal, 24.
Brandon Dolezal, 24.(PHOTO: Sarpy County Jail)

And then this summer, Sarpy County prosecutors charged him with first-degree sexual assault of a girl between 12 and 15.

He posted bond in both cases and was living in Bellevue.

Brandon Dolezal is currently in the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Former Nebraska trooper facing new charges, including sexual assault of a child

Latest News

WOWT Election 2022: Trump campaigns in Iowa
Election 2022: Trump campaigns in Iowa
Thomas Rhett tour stops to include Omaha
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood...
Endangered missing advisory activated to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion
Omaha skyline before Gene Leahy Park improvements, library demolition
Omaha City Council to consider millions for city parks