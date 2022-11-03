Court documents reveal details of former Nebraska trooper facing new charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re getting a clearer idea why a former Nebraska state trooper out on bond and awaiting trial on sexual assault and child pornography charges ended up back in jail this week.

Omaha police arrested Brandon Dolezal on Wednesday and booked him on several charges, the most serious being first-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators allege he picked up the teenager in front of Skutt High School this week. The teen had left early and school officials called her parents.

Omaha police tracked the suspect’s truck to Lake Zorinsky.

Officers say the driver, Brandon Dolezal, told them he was a senior at Millard West.

He’s not and he’s 22. Dolezal has been in the news before.

He was fired from the Nebraska State Patrol last year when the Gering Police Department opened an investigation into his Snapchat conversations with teenage girls. Ultimately, he was charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography and child abuse.

Brandon Dolezal, 24. (PHOTO: Sarpy County Jail)

And then this summer, Sarpy County prosecutors charged him with first-degree sexual assault of a girl between 12 and 15.

He posted bond in both cases and was living in Bellevue.

Brandon Dolezal is currently in the Douglas County Jail.

