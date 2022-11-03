Athlete of the Week: Cornerstone Christian’s Ashton Hughes

By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cornerstone Christian won it’s first cross country state championship and Ashton Hughes delivered for his team like never before. Ashton ran a personal best (17:02) in the Class D race to lead his team across the finish line, a performance they needed to make school history, to win the title.

Ashton’s last race was his best, he’s a senior and closes out his four-year varsity career with this moment he will savior the rest of his life.

