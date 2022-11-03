6 First Alert Weather Day: First snow of the season early Saturday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our first snow of the season is here early Saturday bringing the chance for accumulation. We’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of potential impacts to early morning travel.

6 FAWD
6 FAWD(wowt)

Our latest cold front has moved though Thursday night bringing increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures behind it. Rain will be the main impact on and off Friday but as temperatures fall overnight we’re expecting a change to snow. This happens after midnight and will bring a slushy, wet snow to the region.

Saturday 1 AM
Saturday 1 AM(wowt)

Best chances in the Metro are through 6 AM before the system quickly clears to the E in the mid-morning.

Saturday 6 AM
Saturday 6 AM(wowt)
Saturday 9 AM
Saturday 9 AM(wowt)

This will leave behind a band of 2″-4″ of accumulation, including for the Metro area. The heaviest amounts will be measured on grassy and elevated surfaces... amounts of up to 2″ will be more likely on paved areas due to initial melting.

Metro snow forecast
Metro snow forecast(wowt)
Regional snow forecast
Regional snow forecast(wowt)

