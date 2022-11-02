Verizon Wireless users in Pottawattamie County experiencing 911 outage

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - Verizon Wireless customers aren’t able to call 911 for emergency services in Pottawattamie County, officials said Wednesday.

Instead, those residents needing immediate assistance should call 911 from a different phone that isn’t serviced through Verizon Wireless; or call 712-328-5737, then press 1.

“These types of disruptions are planned for, and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Communications Center has excellent redundancy and emergency procedures in place for situations just like this,” said Doug Reed, the county’s emergency management director.

Reed advised keeping an eye on Alert Iowa, which ran an alert about the 911 outage on Wednesday morning. That alert sent out more than 35,000 noticed via multiple communication methods: voice, email, text, and social media.

Reed encouraged residents to sign up for those notifications to make sure they stay informed in an emergency situation.

“The system isn’t just for weather notifications,” Reed said in the release. “Real-life, everyday emergency notifications are sent over this system. We can’t inform you if we can’t contact you, so sign up today to help keep yourself, your family, and your coworkers safe.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 370 Crash.
19-year-old ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood
The Omaha Police Department provided photos Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting that...
Omaha Police chief shares new details on officer-involved shootings
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Latest News

911 generic
911 outage in Pottawattamie County for Verizon customers
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Mayor Stothert holds first in-person Town Hall since 2019
Annexed Bellevue voters left out of local election