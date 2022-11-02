Verizon Wireless users in Pottawattamie County experiencing 911 outage

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - Verizon Wireless customers aren’t able to call 911 for emergency services in Pottawattamie County, officials said Wednesday.

Instead, those residents needing immediate assistance should call 911 from a different phone that isn’t serviced through Verizon Wireless; or call 712-328-5737, then press 1.

PCEMA ALERT: There is currently a 9-1-1 outage for Verizon Wireless customers impacting all of Pottawattamie County. Verizon Wireless customers should call 712-328-5737, Option 1 to access emergency services or call 9-1-1 from a non-Verizon phone. — Pottawattamie Co EMA (@pottcoema) November 2, 2022

“These types of disruptions are planned for, and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Communications Center has excellent redundancy and emergency procedures in place for situations just like this,” said Doug Reed, the county’s emergency management director.

Reed advised keeping an eye on Alert Iowa, which ran an alert about the 911 outage on Wednesday morning. That alert sent out more than 35,000 noticed via multiple communication methods: voice, email, text, and social media.

Reed encouraged residents to sign up for those notifications to make sure they stay informed in an emergency situation.

“The system isn’t just for weather notifications,” Reed said in the release. “Real-life, everyday emergency notifications are sent over this system. We can’t inform you if we can’t contact you, so sign up today to help keep yourself, your family, and your coworkers safe.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.