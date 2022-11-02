Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday.

She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a preapproved visit to a community church.

Krista Foley , 33 (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Foley is serving three years for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person charge out of Douglas County and started the sentence last October.

She has a pending release date in August 2024.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.