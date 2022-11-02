Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredible warmth before some rain to end the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a very mild November morning as most of us will start in the 50s heading out the door. You’ll get to enjoy the same warmth of yesterday but the south wind will be much stronger today. Highs in the upper 70s are expected with a south wind gusting to near 40 mph to help us get there.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

More of the wind and warmth is likely Thursday too but the clouds will increase as the day goes along. I still expect us to jump into the 70s for the high before a strong front barrels through Thursday night. That front will bring rain chances to the area after 6pm with more possible through the overnight right into Friday morning.

Rain Chances Thursday (WOWT)

The potential is there for some soaking rain out of this with some 1″+ totals possible for some of our Iowa viewers. The best chances for rain on Friday will be in the morning with some afternoon time to dry out. Any rain that falls Friday will be a chilly rain with temps stuck in the 40s all day.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Some more rain is possible Friday night into Saturday morning but recent model trends have it moving out pretty quickly. That bodes well for the 11AM kick down in Lincoln Saturday morning. It will be a chilly start to the day though.

Husker Forecast (WOWT)

