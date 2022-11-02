Omaha Police, Project Harmony planning community forum

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police will join Project Harmony for a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce plans to hold a community forum on Thursday in response to an incident on Halloween night in the Minne Lusa neighborhood.

The forum, announced at a news conference Wednesday, is being held days after a man drove through a barricade at a community event and was shot by an OPD officer who had been handing out candy at the event.

“The primary role of a child advocacy center, such as Project Harmony, is to provide and coordinate services for children who may be experiencing trauma due to abuse and neglect as well as a witness to violence,” the news release states. “Project Harmony is assisting the Omaha community, as well as surrounding communities, in dealing with violent incidents that could result in mass injuries or death.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

