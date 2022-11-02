Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in March.

Zachary Paulison, 22, pleaded “no contest” in Douglas County District Court on Wednesday morning to two counts of motor-vehicle homicide, DUI, and one count of death of an unborn child.

Investigators say that at 11 p.m. March 31, Paulison was driving drunk in his Ford F-250, blew through a traffic signal, and slammed into an SUV at 192nd and F streets.

Paulison’s crash data recorder indicated he was going 102 mph at the point of impact — full throttle. His initial blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit for driving.

Sara Zimmerman, 37, of Gretna, and her 8-month-old unborn child were killed along with her passenger Amanda Schook, 38, also of Gretna.

Zachary Paulison (Omaha Police Department)

Family and friends of the victims packed the courtroom of Judge Duane Dougherty on Wednesday morning.

Amanda’s father told 6 News: “I want everyone to know what happened to my daughter, to Sara and the baby. It was a horrible scene. I don’t think this guy will get the full sentence. This guy intentionally drank and drove 102 mph — weaving back and forth on the road at night. I don’t think the sentence fits the crime.”

Court records indicated an Elkhorn bartender tried to get him a ride home that night, but he took off.

Each DUI charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. The charge of death of an unborn child carries a maximum three-year sentence.

Paulison remains out of jail on bond. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18.

