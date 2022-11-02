Omaha appoints new city prosecutor

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse has appointed a new city prosecutor.

Kevin Slimp, who has served as a deputy prosecutor in several counties around Nebraska and has experience working in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, will head Omaha City Prosecutor’s office.

“Kevin is an excellent attorney and has spent his nearly 30-year legal career as a prosecutor,” Kuhse said in a Wednesday news release. “Kevin is highly respected by his colleagues, opposing counsel, judges, court staff and law enforcement. His integrity and commitment to the law will enhance the professional work of the City Prosecutor’s Office.”

According to the release, Slimp holds degrees from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton University Law School.

The city prosecutor’s annual salary is $158,267.

Additionally, Jill Padroza has been selected as the chief assistant city prosecutor, which earns an annual salary of $134,264.

Padroza has been an assistant city prosecutor since 2009, and has also worked in private law practice. She earned her degrees from Creighton University and its law school, as well as Cornell University.

“The city prosecutor is an important position in the law department,” Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in the release. ”Kevin and Jill will provide excellent legal experience and management to our strong staff.”

