Mayor Stothert holds first in-person Town Hall since 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s mayor was back doing something the COVID-19 pandemic took away, hosting a town hall meeting.

”It’s so much easier to talk to people face to face than using social media, to be able to really explain things to them,” Mayor Jean Stothert said. “We don’t ask for questions ahead of time, I just take them as they come. I think it’s a really great opportunity for people to come out, meet the person they’re talking to and ask me questions.”

After Tuesday night’s event, attended by around 30 people plus city staff at the Montclair Community Center, Stothert addressed the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha Halloween event Monday night.

“The officers did prevent what could have been a terrible tragedy, with somebody that was driving into a crowd at a Halloween event and could possibly have injured or killed many, many people,” Stothert said. “I will let the police continue their investigation until they give a complete report.”

Stothert’s next town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, November 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Subby Anzaldo Columbus Park Community Center.

