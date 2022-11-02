Lincoln City Council member takes plea deal in summer DUI crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Councilwoman Tammy Ward has changed her plea in a DUI case from earlier this summer.

According to court documents, on October 31, Ward pled guilty to DUI and in exchange, her charge of negligent driving has been dropped.

Ward was cited for hitting a parked car and a tree on the night of June 21. According to that accident report, she admitted to having two glasses of wine and said she is prone to seizures.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on December 9.

