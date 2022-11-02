Laurel homicide suspect appears in court for first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested for the murders of four neighbors in a small Nebraska town appeared in court for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Jones, 42, was just released last week from the burn center and booked into jail. He’s facing four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson.

Jason Jones (Nebraska Department of Corrections)

Back on August 5, a Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team found Jones with serious burns at his home in Laurel. Just one day after four people were found shot to death in two burning homes in the Laurel neighborhood.

He is now at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Treatment Center in Lincoln.

