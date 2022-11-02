Kansas self-imposes 4-game suspension for Bill Self

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas has self-imposed a four-game suspension on head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, the University announced Wednesday morning.

“The University of Kansas informed the NCAA’s IRP (Independent Resolution Panel) last week that it was self-imposing several sanctions in response to its ongoing basketball case, which originated in 2017,” the University said in a statement. Those sanctions include:

Four-game suspension for head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend to be served during the first four regular season games of the 2022-23 season.

The absence of Self and Townsend from all off-campus recruiting-related activities for four months (April through July 2022).

The reduction of three total scholarships in men’s basketball; to be distributed over the next three years.

The implementation of a six-week ban on recruiting communications, a six-week ban on unofficial visits and a thirteen-day reduction in the number of permissible recruiting days during the 2022-23 calendar year.

No official visits for 2022 Late Night in the Phog, an event during which KU unveiled their national championship rings and dropped the banner for the 2022 national championship.

“We believe the actions we are announcing today move us closer to resolving this matter,” KU Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said. “We look forward to commenting further when this process if fully resolved. Until then, I want to reiterate our unwavering support of Coach Self and our men’s basketball program.”

The four-game suspension will open the 2022-23 season. Self will miss home games against Omaha, North Dakota State and Southern Utah, as well as Kansas’ annual Champions Classic matchup, which this season comes against Duke in Indianapolis.

“Coach Townsend and I accept and support KU’s decision to self-impose these sanctions,” Self said in a statement released by KU. “We are in good hands with Coach Roberts, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the bench leading our team. I am proud of the way our guys have handled this situation and I look forward to returning to the bench for our game against NC State.”

Self and Townsend also previously self-imposed recruiting restrictions this summer, when the pair remained away from the road during the spring and summer recruiting period.

“We are hopeful these difficult self-imposed sanctions will assist in bringing the case to a conclusion,” KU Director of Athletic Travis Goff said.

Fresh off a national championship, the Jayhawks enter the 2022-23 season as the No. 5 ranked team in the country in the preseason AP poll.

According to Goodman’s report, Kansas is not expected to receive penalties from the NCAA until after this season. The penalties stem from a 2017 investigation into the basketball program and alleged recruiting improprieties.

During Self’s absence, Norm Roberts will serve as Kansas’ acting head coach.

