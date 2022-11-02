Former Nebraska trooper facing new charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New charges have been filed against a former Nebraska trooper.

Another chapter in sexual assault of juvenile case involving former Nebraska state trooper Brandon Dolezal: a child pornography case that originally dates back to early 2021, the case cost the newly hired Nebraska state trooper his job.

Wednesday, 6 News learned Dolezal, 25, of Bellevue, has been arrested again for what appears to be new charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Dolezal was fired from the Nebraska State Patrol in March 2021, just a couple months after graduating from the academy, after he was under investigation by the Gering Police Department in western Nebraska for having conversations with teenage girls on Snapchat.

Gering is in panhandle, where Dolezal was assigned.

In May 2021, he was booked on 12 counts of possession of child pornography. Child abuse and child enticement. The teens were identified as a 14- and a 15-year old.

Then, this summer, Sarpy County charged him for first-degree sexual assault of a girl between ages 12-15 on a case that goes back to 2017.

The cases in Scotts Bluffs County and Sarpy County are both still pending, and Dolezal was out on bond.

But on Wednesday morning, Omaha Police arrested him on new charges: two counts of sexual assault of a child, enticement using an electronic device, and false information. The paperwork for the latest charges isn’t available because the other cases are pending, — the Omaha booking is listed as first-degree sexual assault, first offense. But jail records indicate one of the alleged victims is between 12-and-15.

More details about the case will likely come out at his court appearance later this week. In the meantime, Dolezal is currently lodged in the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.