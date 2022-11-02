Election 2022: Voter turnout predictions in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s less than a week from Election Day and Douglas County is projecting high voter turnout.

The election commissioner predicts that 57% of registered voters will cast a ballot.

If the estimate is correct it would be close to the turnout in the county for the last election for governor in 2018 which had the highest statewide turnout for a midterm since 1994.

The turnout in Douglas County for the 2018 election was 12% higher than in 2014.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.