Election 2022: Voter turnout predictions in Douglas County
The election commissioner predicts that 57% of registered voters will cast a ballot.
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s less than a week from Election Day and Douglas County is projecting high voter turnout.
The election commissioner predicts that 57% of registered voters will cast a ballot.
If the estimate is correct it would be close to the turnout in the county for the last election for governor in 2018 which had the highest statewide turnout for a midterm since 1994.
The turnout in Douglas County for the 2018 election was 12% higher than in 2014.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.