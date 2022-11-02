911 outage in Pottawattamie County for Verizon customers

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Verizon customers in Pottawattamie County received a notification on their phones Wednesday morning that they could not call 911.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management & Homeland Security office issued a release saying there was no indication as to the cause of potential duration of the outage.

All Verizon Wireless customers who need to contact Pottawattamie County 911 should call 712-328-5737 and press Option #1 for access or call 911 from a non-Verizon phone number.

