911 outage in Pottawattamie County for Verizon customers
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Verizon customers in Pottawattamie County received a notification on their phones Wednesday morning that they could not call 911.
The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management & Homeland Security office issued a release saying there was no indication as to the cause of potential duration of the outage.
All Verizon Wireless customers who need to contact Pottawattamie County 911 should call 712-328-5737 and press Option #1 for access or call 911 from a non-Verizon phone number.
