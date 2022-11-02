$200M investment brings more competition to Nebraska’s meat and poultry industry

Omaha Greater Packing is one of the recipients receiving a $20 million grant to increase capacity.
Lower grocery prices are coming to you soon thanks to the new historic investment from the federal government.
By Johan Marin
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More competition is coming to the meat and poultry industry and that should be good news for your wallet.

United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack paid a visit to Omaha Wednesday. He announced more than $200 million in grants and loans will help small and mid-sized meat processing plants expand.

“We’re essentially creating resources to increase market capacity,” Vilsack said. “The 21 grants being announced today will result in processing additional head.” This means more opportunity for cattle producers, pork producers, and poultry producers.”

The Biden administration wants to give farmers and ranchers more options regarding where to sell the animals they raise. They also plan to give processing plants the ability to slaughter more animals each year. This should lower meat and poultry prices. Omaha Greater Packing is one of the recipients receiving a $20 million grant to increase capacity. They say they plan to add 275 jobs.

“We’re part of a large community, but still every day we should be hiring 20 to 30 employees a week to maintain and keep our workforce staffed at a level to supply the products being asked for,” Drury said.

Mike Drury is the president of Omaha Greater Packing. He says it will help increase their facility by 29%. Drury says this will also help his facility create better products for consumers.

“If demand stays stable, we do anticipate supply to tighten up. You would anticipate we would have to be more competitive to run our plan efficiently,” Drury said.

