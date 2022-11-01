Want to see Taylor Swift on tour? Nebraskans will have to travel

Regional ‘Eras’ concert stops will include Kansas City, Denver, Minneapolis
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Taylor Swift fans are having a good day Tuesday — some better than others.

In addition to claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks from her new album “Midnights,” the award-winning artist announced a new tour kicking off in March.

But many Midwest fans will have to travel if they want to see Swift live on stage. “The Eras Tour” won’t be stopping anywhere in Nebraska and Iowa, but there are some concerts planned for Summer 2023 in neighboring states.

She will be playing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, June 24; at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, July 8; and at Mile High Stadium in Denver on Saturday, July 15. Other stops in the region include Detroit, Cincinnati, and two performances in Chicago.

Gray News contributed to this report.

