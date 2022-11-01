Want to see Taylor Swift on tour? Nebraskans will have to travel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Taylor Swift fans are having a good day Tuesday — some better than others.

In addition to claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks from her new album “Midnights,” the award-winning artist announced a new tour kicking off in March.

But many Midwest fans will have to travel if they want to see Swift live on stage. “The Eras Tour” won’t be stopping anywhere in Nebraska and Iowa, but there are some concerts planned for Summer 2023 in neighboring states.

She will be playing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, June 24; at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, July 8; and at Mile High Stadium in Denver on Saturday, July 15. Other stops in the region include Detroit, Cincinnati, and two performances in Chicago.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

