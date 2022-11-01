Two people robbed by masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two 21-year-olds were robbed by a pair of masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln on Halloween.

According to Lincoln Police, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were approached by two masked men near the 700 block of West Belmont Avenue at 9:19 p.m. Both of the masked men produced handguns and demanded money from the victims.

LPD said the man gave up their wallet, which contained $200.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

