Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination.

On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.

According to the petition, Doctor Kevin Glenn felt she “asked too many questions” and that she had a “knowledge deficit.” She states she never received specific direction regarding how her knowledge was substandard, or what actions she could take to become more successful. She was restricted to caring for only four patients, rather than a full load of six patients, like all other APPs.

In February of 2019 Sang reported her concerns of discrimination. After making her complaint, UIHC moved her to two different departments, which included job duties outside her skill set. At the end of the month she made another internal complaint to Human Resources who reportedly “refused to investigate” her concerns. She sent a letter to UIHC on March 1, 2019, requesting that an investigation take place regarding allegations of workplace discrimination.

According to the lawsuit, Doctor Glenn then reportedly informed Sang that “he would take steps to revoke her privileges if she continued to pursue a line of possible litigation.” She was terminated by him on March 18th, 2019.

A separate discriminatory lawsuit was also filed by Nourhan Abdelrahim.

Abdelrahim, a devout Muslim, says she was discriminated against and retaliated against for refusing to remove her hijab in a Kirkwood Community College-UIHC partnership program class in the fall of 2021.

On the first day of classes, the instructor Marjorie Tucker told students to partner up for head measuring and “rudely demanded that Nourhan remove her hijab in front of the entire class,” according to the lawsuit. “Instead of referring to Nourhan or her hijab respectfully, Tucker demanded Nourhan take off her ‘thing’ with a rude, dismissive hand gesture toward her veil,” according to the lawsuit.

When Abdelrahim stated that she cannot, she said Tucker continued to “embarrass, traumatize, and retaliate” against her by demanding she leave class and go to her office.

Abdelrahim reported the incident to Kirkwood Community College, the University of Iowa, and UIHC.”

Tucker asserted she didn’t know Abdelrahim wore a veil for religious reasons and told investigators the student “was not wearing a veil; it was a scarf. I did not recognize it as part of a veil, it was just a scarf.”

UIHC did not terminate Tucker but rather “chose to blame the victim,” according to the lawsuit.

“UIHC attempted to gaslight Nourhan into accepting that defendant Tucker’s actions toward her were justified because Nourhan had not proactively sought a religious accommodation from the university.”

