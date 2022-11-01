Taylor Swift coming to Arrowhead next July

By Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pop music superstar Taylor Swift will headline at concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next summer as part of a 27-stop tour, dubbed “The Eras Tour”.

Arrowhead will be Swift’s 22nd location on the tour, set to take place Saturday, July 8.

The concert will include special guests MUNA and Gracie Abrams. Ticket pre-sales begin Nov. 15. Fans should register online by Nov. 9 by clicking here.

