Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night.

GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street.

Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull masks walked into the market, demanding money.

Capt. Duering said one of the suspects displayed a weapon but it’s believed to have been a BB gun.

The two suspect didn’t get any money but did steal the victim’s phone.

Police were able to recover the phone several blocks away.

GIPD is continuing to investigate as they look at surveillance video from the area.

