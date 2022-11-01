Omaha activist calls for release of man convicted in 1970 police officer’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A north Omaha activist says “enough is enough” regarding the imprisonment of Edward Poindexter.

Tuesday, activist Preston Love Jr. called for Poindexter’s release from prison for the killing of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard in 1970.

Poindexter and David Rice were sentenced to life in prison for supposedly luring Minard to a vacant booby-trapped house where he was killed.

Love says Poindexter and Rice were products of the fears of the ‘60s and that Poindexter has paid his debt to society and should be released, or at least allowed to go before the pardons board.

”It is time for us in this day and time, those who have the authority and the power to do so, to drop the ‘60s thinking and to be fair and show humanity for a man who has been an exemplary prisoner for a man who has been in prison for 52 years,” Love said.

Tuesday is Poindexter’s 78th birthday. Love says Poindexter shouldn’t have to die in prison like Rice did six years ago.

