LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Omaha Police to give information on officer-involved shootings

Omaha has seen two officer-involved shootings in less than one week
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 1, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer will give information Tuesday on recent officer-involved shootings.

There have been two officer-involved shootings with Omaha Police in the last three days.

Early Sunday a man was shot and killed by Omaha Police when he allegedly gestured quickly toward the passenger side of the vehicle he was in. An officer allegedly saw the man holding a handgun and police took cover and spoke with him for roughly six minutes before the shooting. The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting

Most recently a man was shot by an Omaha Police officer during a Halloween event. The man allegedly drove through barricades and into an area where hundreds of people were gathered. An officer was handing out candy at the event and shot the man in the car. That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Chaos at a Halloween event in North Omaha Monday night.

Omaha Police has seen three total officer-involved shootings so far this year. The first incident came in late August when a man was shot by police after he answered his door with a shotgun aimed toward officers.

