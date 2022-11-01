Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Unseasonable warmth continues as November begins

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are now officially in November but it will not feel very much like it today.

As mild as we were for Halloween, we will actually get warmer today with mid 70s in the forecast.

There will be a little more of a breeze with some gusts up to 25 miles per hour out of the south.

The wind will be stronger, though, over the coming days.

Wednesday could give us gusts up to 40 miles per hour with 35 miles per hour gusts possible on Thursday.

Wednesday Wind Gusts
Wednesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Temperatures for both days will stay in the mid 70s with dry weather.

Wednesday 6 to 6 Forecast
Wednesday 6 to 6 Forecast(WOWT)

However, a strong front will arrive late Thursday, bringing a chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms by the evening.

Wet weather becomes more likely Thursday night into Friday with showers likely through the day.

Friday Rain
Friday Rain(WOWT)

Temperatures will also struggle to warm with afternoon highs near 50 on Friday.

A chance for showers stays into our Saturday though these will be more hit-or-miss.

Next week will be more typical of November with highs in the 40s and 50s.

