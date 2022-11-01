Iowa changes hiring requirements for accounting professionals

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa is addressing a shortage of accountants and auditors.

State Auditor Rob Sand announced Tuesday the Auditor of State Office will now begin hiring accounting professionals with Associate Degrees.

Bachelor’s Degrees were originally required for the Auditor of State Office.

“This is a win-win,” said Sand. “It unlocks opportunities for accountants with an Associate Degree and it helps us fill positions in a tight labor market.”

Accounting and auditing positions have been on the decline in recent years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says 17% fewer Americans are employed in those types of roles since 2019.

“More than a dozen community colleges in Iowa offer two-year accounting programs,” said Sand. “I believe plenty of Iowans with a strong work ethic, common sense, and smarts chose to get a 2-year degree, and we are going to start adding them to our workforce.”

