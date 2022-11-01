Iowa changes hiring requirements for accounting professionals

(Storyblocks)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa is addressing a shortage of accountants and auditors.

State Auditor Rob Sand announced Tuesday the Auditor of State Office will now begin hiring accounting professionals with Associate Degrees.

Bachelor’s Degrees were originally required for the Auditor of State Office.

“This is a win-win,” said Sand. “It unlocks opportunities for accountants with an Associate Degree and it helps us fill positions in a tight labor market.”

Accounting and auditing positions have been on the decline in recent years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says 17% fewer Americans are employed in those types of roles since 2019.

“More than a dozen community colleges in Iowa offer two-year accounting programs,” said Sand. “I believe plenty of Iowans with a strong work ethic, common sense, and smarts chose to get a 2-year degree, and we are going to start adding them to our workforce.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood
Highway 370 Crash.
19-year-old ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene
Highway 370 Halloween AM Delays
Oversized transport gets stuck, hampers morning commute in Sarpy County
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six

Latest News

Gov. Ricketts signs order easing regulations for truckers hauling fuel
The Omaha Police Department provided photos Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting that...
Omaha Police officer-involved shootings update
Omaha Police provide new information on two recent officer-involved shootings
FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police give new information on officer-involved shootings
Taylor Swift
Want to see Taylor Swift on tour? Nebraskans will have to travel