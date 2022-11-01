Huskers quarterback ‘day-to-day’ while dealing with elbow issue

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are taking things one day at a time with Quarterback Casey Thompson.

Interim Head Coach Mickey said during his weekly update on Tuesday that Thompson has a nerve in his elbow that’s been bothering him. The junior from Oklahoma is planning to see doctors about it for the next couple of days, Joseph said.

#Huskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph says QB Casey Thompson is day-to-day.



Joseph says looks like it’s a nerve in Thompson’s elbow that’s bothering him. Thompson is seeing doctors today and tomorrow.@WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/hsqmXfAGMI — Grace Boyles (@GraceBBoyles) November 1, 2022

According to the team’s website, Thompson has had three 300-yard passing games this season — something only four other Huskers ahead of him have done.

The Huskers lost 26-9 to Illinois last weekend and are preparing to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.

