Highway 370 near Bellevue reopens after early morning crash

Highway 370 Crash
Highway 370 Crash(WOWT)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A stretch of Highway 370 reopened after about more than four hours Tuesday morning due to a serious crash in Bellevue.

Deputies initially responded to the scene around 4:15 AM near the intersection of Highway 370 and 36th.

The highway was closed in both directions shortly after that from 36th to 42nd.

This stretch reopened around 8:45 AM.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

