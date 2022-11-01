Highway 370 near Bellevue reopens after early morning crash
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A stretch of Highway 370 reopened after about more than four hours Tuesday morning due to a serious crash in Bellevue.
Deputies initially responded to the scene around 4:15 AM near the intersection of Highway 370 and 36th.
The highway was closed in both directions shortly after that from 36th to 42nd.
This stretch reopened around 8:45 AM.
