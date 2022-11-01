Gov. Ricketts signs order easing regulations for truckers hauling fuel

(Pablo)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Truckers will be temporarily allowed to work longer hours if they’re hauling fuel.

Gov. Ricketts on Tuesday issued an executive order designed to provide relief for regional fuel shortages.

Effective immediately, Executive Order 22-06 will temporarily let truck drivers work extended hours to haul gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane and biodiesel.

“By facilitating increased fuel transportation, the Governor’s order will help reduce delays at petroleum product terminals in order to make fuels more readily available to consumers,” a release from the Governor’s office said.

The Executive Order will stay in effect until Nov. 30, 2022.

Read the Executive Order:

