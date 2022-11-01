Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy ahead of a late week front

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm and sunny Tuesday the mild weather continues! Although each day will be mild ahead of a late week cold front, Tuesday was the nicest with breezier conditions here Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday highs
Wednesday highs(wowt)

Wednesday will be particularly windy with gusts near 40mph in the afternoon.

Windy Wednesday
Windy Wednesday(wowt)

Late this week a ridge of high pressure that keeps us warm and dry finally breaks down allowing cooler air and our next rain chances to move in with our next front. This will come with a drop to the 50s on Friday and storm and shower chances Thursday night into the start of the weekend.

Friday front
Friday front(wowt)

Saturday morning may wind up chilly enough for us to see a brief mix over to a wintry mix! Something for us to monitor...

Saturday showers
Saturday showers(wowt)

