Coach reflects as baseball player from Omaha competes in World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Alec Bohm is the starting third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has already made a difference in the World Series with a big hit in game one of the Phillies’ come-from-behind win against Houston and some stellar plays in the field.

Long before that, Bohm starred at Roncalli Catholic in Omaha. He was a slugger, who by all accounts, had a special talent and a dedication, as well as a training regimen, that stood out.

Pictures from his days at Roncalli show him in action where he batted over 500 in 2014 and 2015.

He later starred at Wichita State University. 6 News spoke with his baseball coach at Roncalli, Jake Hoover.

Hoover stays in touch with the family and is watching the World Series with great interest.

“I’m so proud of him and where here’s come,” Hoover said. “It’s cool to watch him getting to compete on the greatest stage our game has to offer and just see everything he’s gone through. It’s just really special and I’m just so proud I get to be a small part of the big picture of where he’s at.”

Hoover said he knew that Bohm was going to be something special when he starred at Wichita State and was hitting home runs against big-time pitching.

6 News asked him what message it sends to other young athletes here in Omaha who have big dreams of playing in the majors.

“If you want to get to the highest level, if you can stay driven, if you have the skillset, there’s no reason someone can’t come out of Omaha and compete at the highest level.”

And right now that’s Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies, from Omaha, Nebraska.

