Co-warehouse opens in Omaha to support small businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new concept to Omaha is creating a space for small businesses to grow. It’s called co-warehousing.

One of those small businesses that’s taking advantage is Peeq Industries. Peeq is a local business for eyelid cleansing that started to take off in the past year.

Their office space in west Omaha doubling as their warehouse just wouldn’t cut it anymore.

“We are now a 10-employee company, and so in order to really get the most out of our office space, we needed another space to put all of our things,” said Corinne Thomas, creative specialist for Peeq Industries. “All of this stuff used to be in our conference room. We weren’t able to use our conference room, obviously, because all of this was in there.”

A new co-warehousing space in downtown Omaha at the corner of 14th and Jones Streets was the answer to their problem. It’s called Elevator.

Shannon Lerda and her husband Emiliano Lerda are the co-founders. They were small business owners themselves for pet supplies.

“Operating a business from home was a great way to start but it’s not a good way to scale,” said Shannon Lerda. “The warehouse space on the market was too large and also required a long-term lease commitment of three to five years.”

Co-warehousing aims to serve smaller businesses with a place to store their items, send and ship goods, and have an expanded central location other than a home, garage, or small office.

Members at Elevator pay on a monthly basis and can choose from units that range from 80 to 1,300 square feet, the size of a small bedroom to a two-bedroom apartment.

“What elevator provides for small businesses with physical goods is logistics support. We allow our members to not have to be here in order to receive their shipments. We’ll receive shipments for them. And when the daily carrier comes to pick up outgoing shipments, we make sure that those shipments are picked up whether or not they are here,” said Lerda.

Four weeks into their opening, a quarter of the space at Elevator is taken. There are 75 warehouse units and 17 office spaces. Businesses range from skincare products to pottery to landscaping.

The new company sits the old headquarters of the O’Keefe Elevator Company. It’s just happenstance that they share a name.

“Elevator was actually just very indicative of what we do for our members. We help lift them up and reach their full potential. And so, it’s just a coincidence that O’Keefe Elevator Company and Elevator occupy the same buildings,” said Lerda.

The company also holds startup networking events and encourages collaboration among members. Common spaces for working also help foster that environment.

“Having this space has helped tremendously because we just have more brain power. We have more people in the office. We have less things in our way,” said Thomas. “The community is possibly the best part.”

