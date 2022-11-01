Cause of fire at abandoned Omaha school under investigation
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an abandoned school’s gymnasium is under investigation.
According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 32nd and S Streets Monday at 6:58 p.m. for a building fire.
The fire was at the abandoned St. Anthony’s School.
When crews arrived they could see smoke coming from the school’s brick gymnasium.
The fire was under control by 7:22 p.m.
No injuries were reported and the property owner later arrived to take control of the building. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
