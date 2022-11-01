Cause of fire at abandoned Omaha school under investigation

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an abandoned school’s gymnasium is under investigation.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 32nd and S Streets Monday at 6:58 p.m. for a building fire.

The fire was at the abandoned St. Anthony’s School.

When crews arrived they could see smoke coming from the school’s brick gymnasium.

The fire was under control by 7:22 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the property owner later arrived to take control of the building. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Highway 370 Halloween AM Delays
Oversized transport gets stuck, hampers morning commute in Sarpy County
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
New home construction does better in Omaha, still faces supply chain issues

Latest News

Two people robbed by masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln
A man was shot by Omaha Police in a Sunday night incident
Omaha Police to give information on officer-involved shootings
Accidental Omaha kitchen fire causes estimated $25,000 in damages
Highway 370 Crash
Man ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene