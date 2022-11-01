Accidental Omaha kitchen fire causes estimated $25,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A kitchen fire in west Omaha was taken care of quickly by firefighters.

The Omaha Fire Department says crews responded to a home in the area of 158th Circle and Elm Street for a kitchen fire at 4:44 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived they found a fire on the kitchen counter. It was quickly extinguished and crews cleared the house of smoke.

The occupants of the home arrived when fire crews were already at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Omaha Fire says the incident was caused accidentally.

The fire caused roughly $20,000 in damages to the structure and another $5,000 to the contents of the home.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.