Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season

(Photo courtesy of Henry Doorly Zoo)
(Photo courtesy of Henry Doorly Zoo)(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park is extending its 2022 season.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announced Monday that the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will stay open daily for one more week.

The season is usually from April through October. Monday, Oct. 31 would have been the safari park’s last day open.

But families will have a little extra time, until Sunday, Nov. 6, to enjoy the safari. The safari’s hours will change from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.

All areas will remain open at the safari.

“The mild fall is allowing all of us to enjoy the Wildlife Safari Park a bit longer this year,” said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

Latest News

The Desert Dome at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu
Omaha gas prices continue to fluctuate, slightly lower since previous month
UNMC selected as site to host monkeypox drug treatment trial
Highway 370 Halloween AM Delays
Oversized transport gets stuck, hampers morning commute in Sarpy County