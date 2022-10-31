UNMC selected as site to host monkeypox drug treatment trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A monkeypox treatment trial is in the works.

According to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the organization’s Omaha campus will be one of more than 60 sites across the U.S. participating in a monkeypox treatment trial.

The trial is called STOMP (Study of Tecovirimat for Human Monkeypox Virus). It consists of three phases of evaluating the safety and efficacy of the drug tecovirimat for monkeypox treatment.

“As we learned in the COVID-19 pandemic, oftentimes the best way to proceed in times of clinical ambiguity is to as quickly as possible conduct a well-designed randomized, controlled trial to assess the efficacy and safety of promising therapeutics,” said Mark Rupp, MD, chief of the UNMC Division of Infectious Diseases.

Tecovirimat is already approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat smallpox. The STOMP trial is designed to see if it can treat monkeypox as well.

UNMC says STOMP is led by the AIDS Clinical Trials Group, and is designed to learn much about a broad population of people infected with monkeypox.

“The ACTG has designed this study to give us the greatest possible insights into whether and how tecovirimat works against monkeypox, including whether the virus develops resistance to the treatment,” said ACTG chair Judith Currier, MD, University of California, Los Angeles.

The trial will enroll more than 500 adults who have monkeypox.

Those interested in enrolling in the study can find out more online about eligibility.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, the county has seen 25 cases of monkeypox. More than 600 people in Douglas County have been vaccinated against the disease.

