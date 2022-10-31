Six Bluejays score in double figures in 109-57 win over Drury in exhibition

By Grace Boyles
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Preseason No. 9 Creighton dominated Drury as the Jays returned to action for the first time since March. The Bluejays shot 60.3% from the field, led by sophomore Arthur Kaluma who went 6-for-7 for a team-high 17 points.

South Dakota State transfer Baylor Sheierman made his debut in CHI in a Creighton jersey. The senior guard recorded 14 points and a team-high 7 assists.

