Sexual assault reported on University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault occurring on UNL City Campus.

The sexual assault reportedly occurred early Sunday morning between midnight and 6 a.m. The location of the sexual assault was reported to have occurred outside, just northwest of 12th and R Street.

Details are still limited. UNLPD said the suspect is described as a white male, between 19 and 22 years old, short with dark hair and has not been identified.

The police department sent out a safety message to the campus community shortly after it was reported.

“The goal is to provide information so the UNL community has awareness of the situation and can take precautions for their own safety, as well as to encourage reporting of similar situations to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police.”

UNLPD Safety Message

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

Latest News

A render concept of the Prairie Flower Casino expansion's exterior
Prairie Flower Casino breaks ground on expansion
Casino Expansion Render
Prairie Flower Casino Renders
Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal crash on WB Hwy. 30 at the ramp from I-380 SB to WB 30...
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
(Photo courtesy of Henry Doorly Zoo)
Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season
The Desert Dome at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu