Prairie Flower Casino breaks ground on expansion

A render concept of the Prairie Flower Casino expansion's exterior
A render concept of the Prairie Flower Casino expansion's exterior(Prairie Flower Casino)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - A casino is getting a 60,000-square-foot expansion.

Monday the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska broke ground on an expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa.

According to the Prairie Flower Casino, the expansion will include a 60,000-square-foot addition, making the total space more than 70,000 square feet. It will also feature more than 600 gaming positions, a sports book with gastro pub, dining options, a center bar and retail space.

A render concept of the casino expansion's interior
A render concept of the casino expansion's interior(Prairie Flower Casino)

Prairie Flower Casino will still be accessible during the expansion.

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska expects the expansion to create 200 new jobs.

“The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska’s investment in the Prairie Flower Casino has allowed our Tribe to increase critical services – like healthcare, job training and cultural preservation – for our Members, while providing high-quality entertainment in Carter Lake,” said Rebecca “Becci” Sullivan, Interim Chairwoman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.

The expansion’s groundbreaking comes on the Casino’s fourth anniversary and as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act, which extended federal recognition to the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.

The expected completion date for the expansion is the summer of 2024.

