Oversized transport gets stuck, hampers morning commute in Sarpy County
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Halloween morning commute was anything but a treat for drivers heading east on Highway 370.
Sarpy County officials gave people a heads-up for possible delays overnight as an oversized payload was moved along the busy road. However, things did not go according to plan.
The load became stuck at 160th Street during the move, resulting in major delays and the eventual closure of the road at the peak of the commute.
At one point, traffic was backed up all the way back to 180th Street.
Around 8:45 a.m., the load was moved and traffic started moving along eastbound Highway 370 again. However, NDOT officials did urge drivers to watch for the parked load shortly after its removal.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.