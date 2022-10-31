Oversized transport gets stuck, hampers morning commute in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Halloween morning commute was anything but a treat for drivers heading east on Highway 370.

Sarpy County officials gave people a heads-up for possible delays overnight as an oversized payload was moved along the busy road. However, things did not go according to plan.

INFORMATION at 03:32 Hwy 370&Wickersham. Oversize load being escorted by NSP. Will be causing traffic delays on Hwy 370 for the next couple hours, then will go SB on Hwy 50 thru Springfield — Sarpy County 911 (@SarpyCounty911) October 31, 2022

The load became stuck at 160th Street during the move, resulting in major delays and the eventual closure of the road at the peak of the commute.

At one point, traffic was backed up all the way back to 180th Street.

Around 8:45 a.m., the load was moved and traffic started moving along eastbound Highway 370 again. However, NDOT officials did urge drivers to watch for the parked load shortly after its removal.

Traffic is moving now, but be alert as this oversized load will be parked in the EB Turn lane of Hwy 370 at Wickersham. https://t.co/BUm1hGvE0f — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) October 31, 2022

