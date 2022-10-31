Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Monday that the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome exhibits had reopened.

The two exhibits were among three shut down earlier this month after a Pink-backed pelican had died as a result of contracting bird flu: the Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome.

Zoo officials said in a news release Monday that the aviary would remain closed, but that the situation at that exhibit had improved:

“Veterinary staff have tested several birds from the Simmons Aviary and the Madagascar outdoor exhibit for HPAI and all results have been negative,” the zoo’s Monday news release states. “The four remaining Pink-backed pelicans tested negative for HPAI and are in good health. These pelicans have been moved to an indoor location for the winter. No other birds at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium have shown any symptoms or required testing,”

The aviary moved from a Response Level 5 to a Level 4 status, but won’t reopen until it reaches Level 2.

“Our number one priority is always to protect our birds and guard against any potential spread of Avian influenza,” said Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, Henry Doorly’s director of animal health. “At a level 4, precautions also remain in place for staff in bird areas including foot baths, limited access, and protective clothing.”

Among other HPAI precautions elsewhere at the zoo, staff placed “inflatable tube men” at certain spots in the lagoon; the erratic movements are meant to deter wild geese and ducks from landing there.

They’re also washing the visitor paths every morning to keep them as free from waterfowl waste as possible, and asking guests entering the Lied Jungle to step in a “foot bath” before entering that exhibit.

The aviary exhibit was closed earlier this year — from early March to late June — as a precaution against the bird flu, even though no cases of the virus had been detected at that time.

“Our Aviary holds many susceptible waterfowl species and is open to wild birds, although only birds smaller than sparrows can actually get in,” Woodhouse said in the release. “The Aviary is also near the lagoon where the wild waterfowl hang out, which makes it very likely that guests could unintentionally step into fecal matter of wild birds and walk it into the Aviary.”

