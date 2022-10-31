Omaha Police drug take back day sees nearly 600 pounds of drugs and paraphernalia destroyed

(WSFA 12 News)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A recent drug take back day with Omaha Police saw a good turnout.

Omaha Police says on Saturday they participated in the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day once again. The day is held a few times a year and encourages people to dispose of drugs in a safe way.

OPD was in three locations Saturday. In total, they filled 26 trash bags with 592 pounds of prescription and illegal drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia.

The items are turned over to the DEA for disposal.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands, with dangerous and tragic results,” Omaha Police said in a news release. “Drug Take Back Day gives people an opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in prescription drugs safely and anonymously.”

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office also participated in its Medicine Drop event and disposed of 183 pounds of prescription medications.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

A shooting leaves one person injured
