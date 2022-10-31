Omaha gas prices continue to fluctuate, slightly lower since previous month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks.

According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price has fallen to $3.50 per gallon Monday. That’s roughly 20 cents cheaper on average compared to late September.

The least expensive gas in Omaha as of Sunday was $3.16 per gallon. The most expensive was $4.19 per gallon.

AAA says Nebraska’s average gas price across the state was $3.48 as of Monday morning. The national average gas price was $3.76.

GasBuddy says neighboring areas to Omaha have seen slightly lower prices as well.

Lincoln gas prices average at $3.64, down 5.4 cents in the last week.

Iowa prices statewide average at $3.51, down 2.9 cents in the last week.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

