Omaha gas prices continue to fluctuate, slightly lower since previous month

(Pexels.com)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks.

According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price has fallen to $3.50 per gallon Monday. That’s roughly 20 cents cheaper on average compared to late September.

The least expensive gas in Omaha as of Sunday was $3.16 per gallon. The most expensive was $4.19 per gallon.

AAA says Nebraska’s average gas price across the state was $3.48 as of Monday morning. The national average gas price was $3.76.

GasBuddy says neighboring areas to Omaha have seen slightly lower prices as well.

Lincoln gas prices average at $3.64, down 5.4 cents in the last week.

Iowa prices statewide average at $3.51, down 2.9 cents in the last week.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

Latest News

(Photo courtesy of Henry Doorly Zoo)
Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season
The Desert Dome at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu
UNMC selected as site to host monkeypox drug treatment trial
Highway 370 Halloween AM Delays
Oversized transport gets stuck, hampers morning commute in Sarpy County