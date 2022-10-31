Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Halloween mild and dry, similar weather for first days of November

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As you step out the door this morning, you may feel a bit of a chill with many of us down into the 30s due to a clearing sky.

However, as the sunshine takes over, temperatures will recover quickly and set the stage for a wonderful afternoon.

Expect highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with light winds and that sunshine staying in place.

The trick-or-treat forecast looks fantastic with temps starting in the 60s, then drifting into the 50s by the time the kids are wrapping up.

Trick or Treat Forecast
Trick or Treat Forecast(WOWT)

As we move into November, temperatures remain above average with highs in the 70s from Tuesday to Thursday.

The wind will pick up by Wednesday with gusts topping 30 miles per hour that day and Thursday as well.

Mid-Week Wind Gusts
Mid-Week Wind Gusts(WOWT)

By Thursday evening, a strong front will start to move in.

That will give us a chance for some showers and a few rumbles of thunder overnight.

Showers linger into our Friday with much colder temps; we will struggle to get into the 50s!

Work Week High Temps
Work Week High Temps(WOWT)

The weekend keeps some rain chances around as well.

