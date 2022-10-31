Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

Some Instagram users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to...
Some Instagram users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds.(Pexels)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

Latest News

Easton Oetting’s wheelchair Halloween costume has been a big hit with hockey fans.
‘Costume of the year’: Dad builds Zamboni wheelchair costume for son
Musk says "content moderation council" will review bans.
Elon Musk tests waters on paid verification for Twitter accounts
(Photo courtesy of Henry Doorly Zoo)
Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season
Easton Oetting’s wheelchair Halloween costume has been a big hit with hockey fans.
'Costume of the year': Dad builds Zamboni wheelchair costume for son
The Desert Dome at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu