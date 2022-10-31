Federal government invests in Missouri River flood repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the years the Missouri River has been down, and it’s been so high that it actually flooded out of its banks.

The downs and especially the ups have taken their toll on the river and the federal government is working to repair the damage.

The 2019 flood caused quite a bit of damage to the structure of the Missouri River.

Since then‚ the federal government has made a major investment to get the river back into shape.

“I think a lot of people didn’t even know we had a navigation project up here,” said Dave Sobczyk with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We’re about in the middle of the process. Put out about now around $90 million worth of contracts within our district which goes from Rulo, Nebraska, up to Sioux City, Iowa, covers about 230 miles.”

Sobczyk is the operations project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

He says there are several thousand structures in the district that help train the river to meet the Corps’ navigational dimensions.

“We have various government contractors working on getting those structures back up to their elevations, build back up to help that channel function as efficiently as its supposed to be.”

“We’re authorized to provide a 300-foot wide by nine-foot deep channel for commercial navigation.”

All of this repair work is coming at a time when the Missouri is seeing more barge traffic.

“Up around here you can see four, and even some companies will try to push six, which each barge can hold about 1,500 tons of bulk material.”

“There has been a significant uptick and there seems to be a significant amount of momentum and investment on the private side coming back onto the river.”

Sobczyk expects to see a growing amount of barge traffic on the Missouri. And as more repairs are done to the river, travel along the river will become more and more efficient.

Sobczyk says right now barges on the Missouri are primarily moving agricultural products, especially soybeans and grain.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.