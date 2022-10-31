Federal court sentences Council Bluffs man for drugs, firearm charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for drugs and firearms charges last Friday.

In March 2021, Council Bluffs police pulled over Theodore Snow, 39.

Officers say they found meth and shotgun shells in Snow’s car along with a loaded pistol on Snow’s waistband.

Authorities say Snow distributed a large amount of meth in Council Bluffs, from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021.

Snow pleaded guilty to possession of the drug with intent to distribute and to illegally owning a firearm.

